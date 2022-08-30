Sarkodie pops up again smoking a cigar

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie in 2021 made it clear that the photos that captured him holding or puffing a cigar are just to celebrate success and achievements. For this reason, he didn't see anything wrong with posing with cigars in his photos.

This came in after a section of Ghanaians called him out for promoting the smoking of cigars.



The celebrated musician on Monday, August 29, published new photos of himself with one of his huge cigars which have almost become his signature. The photos are believed to be from his upcoming music video.



Fans of the rapper couldn't help but comment on his drip. Sark looked dapper in white pants and a colourful shirt complemented with gold accessories.



Sarkodie in his 2021 interview on Hitz FM had this to say about his cigar brand and from all indications, he is not stopping any time soon.



"First, let me make it clear, smoking is not good but if you do a little research on cigars, in my world of entertainment, it’s for celebrating success and achievements. If you see the athletes that is what they do, they don’t smoke on regular basis but when they have something to celebrate that is when they use it...the only thing that threw me off is expecting me to apologize which I get it; that’s how we are in our culture. It’s very disrespectful to say that..but I don’t know who to apologize to for holding a cigar,” he said.



Check out the photos below:















