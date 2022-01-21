Sarkodie reacts to Apiate explosion

Rapper Sarkodie

Explosion at Apiate claim 17 lives

Sarkodie commiserates with families of Apiate explosion



President Akufo-Addo promises support for victims of Apiate explosion



Rapper Sarkodie has commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in the mining explosion that occurred at Apiate in the Western Region of Ghana.



The huge explosion that destroyed parts of the township has so far claimed the lives of 17 people and destroyed several properties.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the rapper offered a special prayer for the departed souls and also asked God to heal the over 59 others who have been injured through the incident.

"God heal the families of the lost souls ( may their souls RIP ) and the people of Bogoso #Bogosoexplosion," Sarkodie tweeted.



In a video by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Thomas Tetteh, victims were seen lying on the streets, injured with smoke emanating from the Apiate township. A school building was almost brought to ruins.



Residents could be heard weeping and mourning over the disastrous incident.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tweeted that "Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate."



"The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town," President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

According to Police reports, a truck transporting mining explosives collided with a motorcycle on the Bogoso-Wasa Akropong stretch.



The impact of the crash resulted in the bike catching fire which ignited the explosives. Over 17 persons have been reported dead.



