Sarkodie rules as ‘Most streamed artiste in Ghana’ on Spotify Wrapped

Award-winning Ghanaian hip-pop star Sarkodie again ruled the chart as ‘Most streamed artist in Ghana as Spotify Wrapped reveals.

The ‘Adona’ crooner is ahead of Drake and Nigeria’s Burna Boy in the Most streamed category. King Promise completed the Top 10 as one of three Ghanaian artists listed in it.



In Ghana, Rap, Afropop, Afro dancehall and Azontobeats were among the top genres as nightclubs reopened and people got their groove on. Speaking of rap music, none other than “King Sark” claimed the most album plays with “No Pressure” — knocking WizKid‘s “Made in Lagos” and Justin Bieber‘s “Justice” down to second and third in the process.



As the countdown to 2022 starts, nothing can round off this incredible year better than Spotify Wrapped, which sums up what made 365 million Spotify users around the globe vibe throughout the year.



In 2021, the world slowly came out of its quarantine lifestyle to embrace the New Normal. While at it, Spotify entered Ghana’s space, in line with the rise of audio streaming in Sub-Saharan Africa.



Now, for the fifth year running, Spotify is unveiling the top artists, albums, songs and playlists through Wrapped. Spoiler alert: the Ghanaian music industry is in for a treat as local albums and artists topped the charts among Spotify users in the country!



Hots Hits Ghana — featuring tracks from Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, and Wendy Shay among others — was the most streamed playlist. In the midst of the Grammy Awards nominations buzz, it’s fair to say that Ghanaians truly support their own.



Check out Spotify’s full 2021 Wrapped results for Ghana further below. Also, be on the lookout for additional details and exciting new features in the coming days around Spotify’s popular personalised Wrapped and Creator Wrapped experiences, which gives users a deep dive into the music that defined their year. Wrapped is also now available in shareable data-driven stories format.



Ghana’s top Spotify Wrapped lists for 2021



Most streamed artists in Ghana



Sarkodie



Drake



Burna Boy



Kwesi Arthur



WizKid

Joeboy



DaVido



Justin Bieber



Kanye West



King Promise



Most streamed female artist in Ghana



Tems



Gyakie



Nicky Minaj



Doja Cat



Adele



Rihanna



Teni



Beyoncé

Tiwa Savage



Ariana Grande



Most streamed tracks in Ghana



Feeling, by LADIPOE



Peru, by Fireboy DML



Slow Down, by King Promise



Second Sermon, by Black Sherif



Baajo, by Kwesi Arthur



Door, by Joeboy



Coachella, by Sarkodie (feat. Kwesi Arthur)



Understand, by Omah Lay



Essence, by WizKid (feat. Tems)



Sip (Alcohol), by Joeboy



Most streamed albums in Ghana

“No Pressure”, by Sarkodie



“Made in Lagos”, by WizKid



“Justice”, by Justin Bieber



“Certified Lover Boy” by Drake



“Donda”, by Kanye West



“Shoot for Stars Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke



“Twice as Tall”, by Burna Boy



“A Better Time” by DaVido



“The Golden Boy” by KiDi



“Somewhere between Beauty & Magic”, by Joeboy



Most streamed local artists in Ghana



Sarkodie



Kwesi Arthur



King Promise

Stonebwoy



Shatta Wale



KiDi



Kuami Eugene



R2Bees



Darkovibes



Black Sherif



About Spotify



Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 70 million tracks, including more than 3.2 million podcast titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free listening experience.



Today, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 381m users, including 172m subscribers, across 184 markets.