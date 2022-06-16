Sarkodie’s endorsement of Epixode that triggered exhilaration

Epixode

Epixode out with 'Atia'

Sarkodie hails Epixode after Dancehall musician tweeted at him



Epixode excited following Sarkodie's endorsement



Epixode has released ‘Atia’, an Asante Twi word translated as ‘Slim’. The song is a live reggae tune spiced with a heavy baseline with heart-touching lyrics explaining how Epixode likes his women.



Although Epixode believes in his prowess and knew he had added to his music catalogue a great piece big enough to guarantee him a hit, the Reggae/Dancehall musician yearned for one thing – “for Sarkodie to certify that it’s a bang!”



His request has been granted with a statement that projects him as a fantastic musician who always nails it when it comes to his craft.



“You can never get it wrong,” read the tweet of Sarkodie as he retweeted Expisode’s video.

The elated Reggae/Dancehall musician upon sighting Sarkodie’s endorsement showed appreciation. Referring to Sarkodie as a ‘king’, Epixode tweeted: “And the king endorsed! Gratitude is a must.”



Epixode is one of the talents the country boasts of. He won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He beat competition from Samini, Ras Kuuku and new artistes Kaphun and Larruso to win the award.



Epixode had had nominations in the Reggae/Dancehall categories since his entry into the music scene in 2013.



