2
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie’s popular song where he talked about he and a lady aborting a baby

Sarkodie Hbcancnmvsc.png Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media has been inundated with reactions following Yvonne Nelson’s disclosure about how Sarkodie impregnated and abandoned her, amidst other damning allegations.

Basking in the ongoing buzz surrounding the actress and rapper's past sexual escapades, netizens have dug up a song in which the latter sang about an encounter with a lady who was once pregnant for him.

The song has since been caught in the trends as its lyrics highlight Sarkodie bragging about how he impregnated a woman and got her to abort it without spending a dime on it.

“She got pregnant and aborted it, it didn’t cost me a dime,” parts of the lyrics read.

The song titled 'My Baby' was released in 2014 under Duncwills Entertainment. It was produced Nshorna Muzik.

Background

In a series of development captured in her new book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and refused to accept responsibility.

She also gave a vivid account of how the rapper abandoned her at a clinic in their quest to abort a baby, and never reach out afterward.

Read the post below:







EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Related Articles: