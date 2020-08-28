Entertainment

Sarkodie’s scanty knowledge about the history of Ghana put to test on maiden appearance on Vlad TV

Sarkodie has secured an interview with America-based video and news website Vlad TV through the push by his fanbase Sarknation.

However, the rapper was met with a big surprise of his life, when the interview that has to do with entertainment and showbiz was turned into a History session where he was put on the edge to narrate the history of Ghana.



Sarkodie carefully dodged most of the questions with the explanation that he does not have all the knowledge about what transpired in past and how Ghana was colonized by the Europeans.



DJ Vlad, the interviewer also asked other questions about the Akan tribe, the wars and the first president Kwame Nkrumah.



All these questions were too hard for Sarkodie who clearly was not prepared for such a big surprise where he is being asked to discuss the classical history of Ghana, personalities and events.

The Vlad TV interview is hosted by DJ Vlad on Vladtv.com where he talks to celebrities and public personalities about issues of concern surrounding politics, entertainment, sports and general knowledge.



The full Sarkodie-Vlad TV interview will be released soon but the first snippet of it had Sarkodie sweating profusely as he had to tackle History questions…



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.