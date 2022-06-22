Sarkodie shares his first encounter with Beyoncé

Singers Beyoncé and Sarkodie

Sarkodie recalls winning his first BET Award

The story of how Sark and Beyoncé met in Atlanta is told



Sarkodie says International artistes know top African singers



Sarkodie was blown away when American superstar, Beyoncé, moved to him at the BET Awards ceremony back in October 2019 at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia.



To date, he hasn't gotten on the moment he witnessed Beyoncé walking toward him on that occasion. Although they didn't have verbal communication, she nodded her head in a form of greeting.



Sarkodie, the first recipient of the BET 'Best International Flow' has explained why he never shared the story of his first encounter with Queen B.

"There was a funny story that happened, till date, I haven't had the courage to share it but Ice Prince came to Ghana and shared it. When I come to Ghana and share this story, there is no way they gonna believe me.



"I was sitting at the BET on the aisle and we have Beyoncé and her crew coming and she saw me and stood right in front of where I was sitting and she bowed her head. Obviously, I was thinking it wasn't me and so I was looking behind. Then Ice Prince said that was you and she just shook her head and just walked off. So when I saw her do this new project with a lot of African artistes, I was like these guys kinda know what is actually happening," he said.



The Ghanaian rapper who graced 'Podcast and Chill with MACG' in South Africa added that he was shocked after the American singer made him out. This meant a lot to him, an experience he so cherishes.



"I don't want to conclude that Beyoncé knew me but it is not far from that. The more I get into the industry, they know everything that's happening. They don't necessarily speak on it and they don't let you know they see what's happening," he explained.



Beyoncé featured a number of African artistes including Ghana's Shatta Wale and Nigeria's Wizkid and Yemi Alade on her 'Black is King' project back in 2020.

Watch the video below:







