Sarkodie should admit his gaffe and apologize – Obibini

Rapper Sarkodie

Source: Bright Dzakah, Contributor

Zylofon Music signee, Obibini, has called out the boss of sarkcess music, Sarkodie to admit his gaffe in an interview in Nigeria and apologize to Ghanaians accordingly.

Obibini who said he is ‘baying’ for another beef from the rap arena, noted that when it comes to support in the industry, Sarkodie enjoys that privilege if not more, adding that it will be a mark of hypocrisy for him (Sarkodie) to even remotely agree to “such suggestion from the interviewer.”



“I think it dampens the spirit of people who supported him over the years to hear him say that, she shouldn’t have agreed to it. He goofed and he must accept it,” he told Sammy Flex host of Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM.



Sarkodie’s 7th album listening happened over the weekend in Nigeria, precisely on August 22, 2021, and with a media tour as a buildup to the event.



Sarkodie was hosted on Nigerian’s Beat FM morning show and during the interview, the presenter, Osi, said, “So, that’s huge for you as Ghanaian artiste to sell out the Apolo. And it took me, a Nigerian radio presenter, during my research… It’s almost like we don’t hear about this stuff. It’s almost like it’s not happening. So I feel like we recognize how talented you are.



You know what you are doing, especially not just for Ghanaian music, what you are doing for African music as well. I think that our Ghanaian brothers and sisters, it’s almost like they don’t know what they have. They should actually show you so much, love.”



It was reported that Sarkodie in response, nodded in agreement and added that “You are trying to get me speechless, basically. Because everything I want to say is what you are saying. So I have nothing to say.”

Although public opinion has since divided over the issue, Obibini believes Sarkodie has goofed and must accept his guilt especially when he made the said comments outside Ghana.



Obibini further explained that there are equally good rappers in the country, thus Sarkodie should do well to find out why he enjoys such a massive following, if indeed “he thought Ghanaians don’t know what they have.”



Although he said he was not looking forward to an official apology from the camp of the Sarkcess Music Boss, Obibini said “he should just accept that he goofed, me dea maka a maka.”



He also took the opportunity to salute the Group President of Zylofn Group of Companies Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM1.



“I must say shout out to NAM1 for his support. He also commended on the beef and I think that was massive, I want to say shout out to him.”