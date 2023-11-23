Entertainment

Sarkodie slammed for purchasing a copy of Akwaboah’s album for GH¢3,000

Sarkodie And Akwaboah2.png Sarkodie captured in his all-white attire at the event, Highlife Singer, Akwaboah, in the cut

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the major highlights at Akwaboah Jnr’s ‘Lighthouse’ album listening party, was when his former boss, Sarkodie, purchased a copy for GH¢3,000.

Midway through the event, the newly released album was auctioned to the highest bidder, and Sarkodie grabbed a downloaded copy on a pen drive with a headset for GH¢3,000.

Media personality KOD, who coordinated the event, presented a white bag containing the items Sarkodie, who was captured in the company of his manager and other members of his team at the VVIP section.

However, this development has triggered discussions online as netizens have criticized the rapper for offering such a ‘meagre’ amount, for Akwaboah’s project.

Others have termed it as an utter ‘disrespect’ to Akwaboah, among others.

The ‘Obia’ hitmaker’s exclusive album listening party was held at the SOHO Bar at the Airport in Accra on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The 11-track ‘LightHouse’ album, which is scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, includes “Asikyere” featuring Sarkodie, “My Darling” featuring Kwabena Kwabena, and “Odo Do Me” featuring Strongman among others.













