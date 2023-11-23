Sarkodie slammed for purchasing a copy of Akwaboah’s album for GH¢3,000

Sarkodie captured in his all-white attire at the event, Highlife Singer, Akwaboah, in the cut

One of the major highlights at Akwaboah Jnr’s ‘Lighthouse’ album listening party, was when his former boss, Sarkodie, purchased a copy for GH¢3,000.

Midway through the event, the newly released album was auctioned to the highest bidder, and Sarkodie grabbed a downloaded copy on a pen drive with a headset for GH¢3,000.



Media personality KOD, who coordinated the event, presented a white bag containing the items Sarkodie, who was captured in the company of his manager and other members of his team at the VVIP section.



However, this development has triggered discussions online as netizens have criticized the rapper for offering such a ‘meagre’ amount, for Akwaboah’s project.



Others have termed it as an utter ‘disrespect’ to Akwaboah, among others.



The ‘Obia’ hitmaker’s exclusive album listening party was held at the SOHO Bar at the Airport in Accra on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



The 11-track ‘LightHouse’ album, which is scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, includes “Asikyere” featuring Sarkodie, “My Darling” featuring Kwabena Kwabena, and “Odo Do Me” featuring Strongman among others.

It’s even disrespect to Akwaboah koraaaa…african best rapper buying ur own Akwaboah album for $300 aaahhh — AlutaBobby ???? #ForLife (@AlutaBobby) November 22, 2023

“i am not ivyone nelson”sef then buy am 10k eiiii stinginess — Rhafiq_himself (@rhafiq_himself) November 22, 2023

Upon all the “money no be problem” — Nungua 50Cent???????????????????????????????? (@shenzy_blaze) November 22, 2023

@the_marcoli_boy Kabutey has done it again — Kojo Acquah  ???????????? (@benbenaqua) November 23, 2023

Ebei sarkodie .... na German shepherd ba kraa y3 t) nu s3n ???? — I'm he????⭐ (@kl_ement) November 22, 2023

This same rapper will sell his concert for 700gh akoa wei yɛ mafia — Y u n g O G???? (@richhighez) November 22, 2023

EB/NOQ