Sarkodie speaks on his controversial verse on Sista Afia's song

Rapper Sarkodie

Sarkodie has stated that he loves helping out in the kitchen despite an earlier assertion by the rapper that, it is only poverty that drives men to the kitchen.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on OnePlay Africa, the Sark Native boss stated that he cleans his home as a form of therapy.



“I like cleaning because it is therapy, I love to put things into order. Cleaning has always been a part of me, washing bowls and all that. I use that to think.”



Reacting to the question of whether he frequently visits the kitchen, Sarkodie revealed that he is mostly spotted in the kitchen doing dishes or trying to fix something to eat.



He debunked the notion that rich men don’t have any business helping in the kitchen as earlier stated in his verse on Sista Afia's song titled “Sika” where he is quoted as saying "if not for poverty, what could a grown man be doing in the kitchen?"



His assertion generated mixed reactions with some calling for a public apology. Some individuals argued that his statement indirectly meant that a woman's place is in the kitchen and not a man.

But reacting to this, the rapper explained that his line was not literal but metaphorical.



"Yeah, the line that people were (talking about), as musicians sometimes you speak that's why most artistes that were legendary in Ghana had one thing in common. They could relate with the people, they say stuff that you might say on a regular day. There are people who actually say that, whether it is wrong or not that's what they say.



"There are rich men who say that they cannot go to the kitchen because they have money so when I say that, they can relate but someone who doesn't relate to that even like myself will have a problem with that because I will go the kitchen regardless," said rapper Sarkodie.



