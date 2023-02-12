Sarkodie spotted at Kojo Antwi's father’s forty days celebration

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and multiple award-winning artiste, Sarkodie, was spotted at the Adaduanan celebration of Kojo Antwi’s father.

The rapper graced his presence at the event to show his support to Kojo Antwi.



On January 2, 2023, Mr. Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonteng, Kojo Antwi’s father passed on at his family home at the age of 104 years and as part of the Akan culture concerning funerals, an Adaduanan (40 days) was held.



The event took place on February 11, 2023, at the Police Officers’ Mess Forecourt, Ghana Police training school and a number of sympathizers trooped in to support the musician in celebrating his father’s 40 days.



Kojo Antwi upon seeing Sarkodie acknowledged the rapper’s presence at the event.



‘Mood’ hitmaker Mr. Drew, Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police service (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, and ACP Kofi Sarpong also graced the occasion.

The event also saw the legendary Kojo Antwi thrill the audience to some performances.



Check out the video below:





