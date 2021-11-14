Sarkodie sprays money on fans after performance

Rapper, Sarkodie has finally proven that he is not as stingy as many music lovers perceive him to be by spraying cash on fans on the streets of Accra.

Over the years, the award-winning rapper has been tagged by many as a stingy person simply because they don’t see him usually giving out cash to fans like some of his other colleagues do anytime they come into contact with their fans on the streets.



Well, that changed last night after his performance at the live Konnect concert at the Coco vanilla at Adjringanor after he had thrilled fans with some of his banging hit songs.



In a video seen online, Sarkodie was seen throwing money into the air after he sat in his Porch Rolls Royce and was about to leave the event grounds.

Watch the video below…



