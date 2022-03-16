0
Sarkodie to host music concert on Dubai desert

SARKODIE BLUE.png Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has announced that he will be staging a concert in the desert of Dubai on March 20, 2022.

The Ghanaian rapper will be the first African artiste to host a musical concert in the UAE desert.

Although countless music videos are often shot in the desert, the UAE desert is yet to witness a full-blown music concert with a live performance from any artiste.

This promises to be historic and spectacular to watch as it means all the necessary equipment will be transported to the desert for the show.

Earlier this month, the rapper whilst in Dubai dropped a hint about the concert;

" I think a virtual concert on the desert won’t be a bad idea what y’all think ? We still out here in Dubai if y’all wanna see this happen hit up @ceekvr in the comments“.

“Back to Dubai this weekend and big shouts to @CEEK they making it possible for a quick performance this Sunday 20th march on the desert !!! SARKNATION sign up and let’s have fun http://Ceek.com right after we vibe on Twitter space!“.

But in a new development, Sarkodie who is currently in the U.K said his wishes are set to become reality.

