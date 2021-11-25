Sarkodie took us to dinner, bought us shoes – Sefa recounts

Sefa eulogizes Sarkodie

Ghanaian songstress, Sefa, has recounted an instance where Sarkodie bought some shoes for her and her colleagues during their stay in the U.K.



Sefa who traveled to the U.K for the Ghana Party in the Park festival with the likes of Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Mr. Drew, and others said Sarkodie gave them a complete treat during their stay.



She said asides from the shoe gift, the Sarkcess Music label boss, took them to dinner, an act she never expected from him.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment, Sefa eulogized Sarkodie.

“I never thought he was that friendly till we were in the UK together. He is someone that when you see him, you’ll have a lot to learn and he’ll teach you the ways as well. He took us to dinner, bought us shoes. Sarkodie is an amazing person and he putting a verse on my song is just something I’ve always dreamt about. I wish every young artiste could experience that because it just opens up your mind. I think he is an amazing artiste,” she told the host, Elsie Lamar.



Sefa who is currently promoting her ‘Fever’ song with Sarkodie also established that she had a good working relationship with the rapper.



