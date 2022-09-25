2
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie tops social media trends after flawless performance at Global Citizen Festival

Sarkodie Global Performance Sarkodie thrilled the audience

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a reverse lineup of his usual arrangement of songs for his Rapperholic concerts, Sarkodie once again reminded music lovers of why he merits the title ‘King Sark’.

The rap king started his performance at the Global Citizen Festival with some danceable tunes before switching to his popular rap songs.

After thrilling the crowd with back-to-back hits, Obidi paused for a moment and introduced the song which he terms the ‘anthem for SarkNation’.

As soon as the beat for the Original track dropped, the Black Star Square which was filled to the rafters bounced in excitement as the crowd moved and did the ‘SarkNation’ dance.

People present and watching from home could not have enough of Sarkodie’s performance as they hailed him on social media.

Sarkodie has been up in the trends on social media as Ghanaians and Africans who followed the event showered praises on him for establishing himself as the ‘King’ of music in the country.

Read some of the posts below



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo