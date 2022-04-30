Sarkodie visits Jay-Z’s Roc Nation studios in America

Sarkodie and his crew visited Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is currently in the United States of America.

The respected musician is doing serious music business following his trip.



He has visited Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency.



Sarkodie’s records/social media stats were projected on a screen in a video available to Zionfelix.net.



Founded in 2008, Roc Nation has a talent agency, sports agency, record label, management, TV & film, clothing line, touring, media relations, publishing, school, philanthropy, exhibition network and more.



Hopefully, the Sarkcess Music boss will ink some collaborative deals before he ends his trip to the United States of America.



Watch a video of Sarkodie’s visit below.