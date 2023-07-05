Sarkodie vs. Yvonne Nelson: Impasse could worsen their mental wellbeing – Clinical psychologist

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

Source: GNA

Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur, a medical doctor and clinical psychologist, says the social media outburst arising from Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson impasse could worsen their mental wellbeing and not heal them emotionally.

The release of Yvonne Nelson’s memoir has sparked social media conversations, especially after Sarkodie’s damning “Try Me” response over their relationship that took place some years ago.



According to Dr Newman Arthur, who is also the Acting Director of University of Professional Studies Medical Directorate, the exposure of such sensitive issues regarding their private lives had repercussions for not only the celebrities involved but their children as well as people who look up to them.



“One of the most ‘dangerous’ places to express your emotions and failures is on social media. When you do that, you lose control of what people will say or do to you.



“People’s responses on social media can add on to the pain and worsen their mental wellbeing. The safest place to heal is in a professional setting with the right professional. They both need to heal. Really, we all need healing,” he said.

When asked to share his opinion about the actions of both celebrities, Dr. Newman Arthur said: “I am not sure exactly why Yvonne Nelson put it out there, whatever the reason was, it expressed how she felt, and also, Sarkodie’s response expressed how he also felt.



“Unfortunately, the masses are divided on who did the right thing. This shows that there was something basically wrong. As for the impact on people, it may set a negative or positive precedence on issues regarding sensitive issues like abortion, relationships, trust, and confidentiality, depending on how people will evaluate what was put out there.”



Dr Arthur expressed concern about the repercussions it could have on their kids, especially when they grow up.



“Whatever we put out there never goes away. For the kids, it may affect the value they place on themselves and lead to identity crises, anxiety in social settings, and depression if they don’t receive the right help,” he stated.