Sarkodie will have to pay me $200,000 for a feature - DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Sensational Afrobeats musician DJ Azonto says award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie will have to pay him $200,000 per feature.

According to DJ Azonto, he doesn't need Sarkodie to make a hit song as he believes in his talents to do more bangers.



DJ Azonto, in an interview with Shatta Michy on Movement TV, said he will never do a free feature for Sarkodie, but he will not charge him less than $200,000 for a single.



"For me, I wouldn't do a free feature for Sarkodie and I wouldn't charge him anything less than $200,000. I don't need Sarkodie to make a hit song, so I will not charge him less than that," he said.

DJ Azonto is currently one of the most talked about artistes in the media circles as his recent single "Fa Ne Fom" continues to make waves.



