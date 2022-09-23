0
Sarkodie with a cigar is a beautiful look – Camidoh

Sarkodie Cigar Grgw.png Rapper Sarkodie

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian singer Camidoh has said he always finds images of rapper Sarkodie with a cigar beautiful.

Recently, following publications of pictures and videos of the SarkCess Music Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sarkodie holding or smoking a cigar, critics accused him of promoting a bad habit which could be a bad influence on impressionable fans.

However, Camidoh thinks differently, it would appear.

Guesting on Accra-based Joy FM’s drive time show hosted by Lexis Bill, he shared his thoughts.

“That’s always a beautiful look when I see it,” he said.

Chuckling, he added, “It’s nice. It looks good. It looks papi-ish.”

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker also indicated Sarkodie “also inspires me with his work ethics.”

Asked if he would “do a cigar-shoot sometime,” he answered, “Maybe, if my stylist wants me to, then I will do it.”

On whether he smokes or not, he shrugged, “No, I don’t smoke.”

He explained he would only use the cigar for props.

“[I’d have it] for props. Most people would do it for props. Even though they don’t smoke, they’d do it for props,” he went on.

“If the story that we’re trying to portray had to have me portray that then, I mean, this is what we’re here for so, we’d do it.”

The Ghanaian singer-songwriter’s latest song is titled ‘Kaba’ produced by Ugly & Tough.

