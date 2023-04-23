'Satan is strong' – Netizens react as video of Moesha Buduong smoking at a nightclub surfaces online

Moesha shared a live video on Instagram where she was smoking an electric cigarette

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Buduong, recently announced that she had become a born-again following her near-death experience in 2022.

Following her revelation about being a born-again Christian, many people online have been critical of what Moesha does in public.



Despite all the eyes constantly watching her every move, Moesha appears nonchalant about everything people say about her in the media space.



She appears to be charting a unique path for herself as a born-again Christian and redefining the rules everyone believes a new creation in the Christian fraternity must obey and follow religiously.



Not long ago, she was in the news for seductively dancing at a nightclub as though the holy spirit had possessed her and got her to become the centre of attraction at the nightclub.



On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Moesha yet again got social media talking after she went live on her Instagram page to smoke an electric cigarette at a nightclub.

Her actions got some people in the comment section of the video to inquire if she has really become a born-again Christian because everything she does appears to be contrary to the beliefs of born-again Christians.



