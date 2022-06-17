‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces

Nana Aba Anamoah and AMG Armani

AMG Armani professes love for Nana Aba Anamoah

Musician says he’s capable of handling broadcaster



Nana Aba Anamoah replies AMG Armani



The General Manager of GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has finally responded to a love proposal from AMG signee, Armani.



The veteran journalist in a Twitter post published a screenshot of an article with the headline, ‘I am in love with Nana Aba Anamoah, I want to take her out- AMG Armani’, and captioned it ‘save the date’ with an attached love emoji.



The reply which seems ‘sarcastic’ follows a public proposal from the AMG artiste. AMG Armani in an exclusive interview with famous blogger, Gh Kwaku, made public his love and admiration for the veteran television personality.

According to the singer, she simply loves Nana Aba Anamoah, especially how the broadcaster carries herself and manages her personality.



“I like Nana Aba Anamoah. In fact, I am in love with her. I am in love with her personality. I just respect how she carries herself. If she doesn’t mind, I can take her out for dinner and vibe. I love her a lot,” AMG Armani explained.



Tackling a question on whether he would be able to handle Nana Aba Anamoah considering her level of success, AMG Armani answered he is equally successful and accomplished to meet the status of the veteran television personality.



“She is a big woman and I’m also a big man. If it’s about money, my pocket is full,” the musician remarked.



Godfred Osei Amoako, affectionately known as AMG Armani is a Ghanaian rapper, singer, record producer and businessman. The rapper is one of the fast-rising stars of the AMG Music group.

AMG Business is arguably one of the richest record labels in the country and Armani is one of their most prized artists.



His loyalty and respect to the group coupled with his talent have earned him good fortune and fame and have also contributed to his success in the music industry.



Here is Nana Aba’s response on Twitter.







