Say it to my face - Nana Aba dresses down cyberbully who came for audition

Nana Aba Anaboah, TV and Radio personality

• Cyberbully auditions to be a star

• Nana Aba Anamoah tackles cyberbully







• Twitter is different says Cyber bully



Luck eluded a chronic cyberbully after he met three of his serial victims face to face during an audition here in Accra.



The young man known to be constantly insulting celebrities including Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson, Bridget Otoo among others, appeared before his 3 victims to audition to be mentored by Nana Aba Amoah on the “The Next TV show”.



Little did he know that investigation had been done before his audition as he was confronted with some of his insults on Twitter.

Just as he appeared before the panellists (Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah and Bridget Otoo), his tweets in which he insulted Serwaa Amihere were read to him by Nana Aba Anamoah.



“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? Nana Aba asked



The young man in shock asked Nana Aba Anamoah “where did you pick that from”?



To which Nana Aba replied, "that is your Twitter page".



The young man then said “Twitter is an agenda-setting place”.



When asked what is factual about what he said about Serwaa, he replied by saying Twitter is a different world.

…you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba dared him.



He replied “why should I, Twitter is not real”.



Serwaa Amihere at this point called the gentleman's bluff, noting how that persons like him bully persons on social media but don't have the guts to confront them when they meet them in person.



