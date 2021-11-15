Say no to cyberbullying, ‘agenda’ - Journalist Albert apologises to Nana Aba Anamoah

Journalist Albert

• Journalist Albert has been identified as a cyberbully

• He had attacked the likes of Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson, Kwadwo Sheldon



• He has apologized to his victims



A young man, identified as Journalist Albert, last weekend trended on social media for the wrong reason.



Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, called him out after identifying him as a cyberbully who is well known for attacking Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson and others on Twitter.



Albert admitted to attacking various accounts on Twitter all in the name of 'agenda', where he trends by all means possible.

Following the viral clip, persons who have been a victim of his harsh comments have publicly named and shamed him.



Albert has, however, rendered an apology to broadcasters, Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere as well as content creators, Kwadwo Sheldon, Kaly Jay and all his victims who have been hurt by his tweets.



He again has embarked on a campaign for an end to trolling on Twitter.



"A big SORRY to everyone I have disrespected on this app and on other platforms. Special apologises(SICK) to Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo, Lydia Forson, Kwadwo Sheldon, Caroline Sampson, et al. I have regretted, I feel remorseful and I have reformed," he wrote in a tweet dated November 15.



A separate post by Albert read, "Say NO to cyberbullying Say NO to trolling Say NO to agenda Everyone deserves respect."

Reflecting on the impact of cyberbullying, Serwaa revealed that the damage caused can sometimes lead the victim to contemplate suicide.



"Sit there and talk about ethical principles. Hypocrites. When people have bullied you till you become suicidal then you can come back to have this conversation with us! Hypocrites!"







