Scale up financial support for creatives – Tourism ministry urged

Dr Mohammed Awal, Tourism Minister

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts must set aside a financial quota to support Ghanaian creatives who stage plays for educational and entertainment purposes, Ghanaian Playwright and Director of DM- SALT Drama Mansion, Ms. Antoinette Letsa has noted.

She said the production of stage plays is also a mandate of the Tourism Ministry, thus, the right financial and technical incentives in place will empower creatives to put up works that will help the country achieve its goals in the areas of arts and tourism.



Ms. Letsa highlighted these observations in an article published in the Weekend Edition of the Business and Financial Times Newspaper, on Friday, February 3, 2023.



She said staging plays is a business that comes with challenges of its own, “It requires money to pay actors and service providers for lighting, costumes, publicity, props, transportation, etc,” she stressed.



She added, “some individuals and companies promise to help but fail, perhaps due to the unavailability of resources at the time of our production.”

Ms. Letsa said overcoming these challenges would also require further support from other corporate bodies and stakeholders, bedsides government.



“Opportunities should also be given at tourist sites for performance at a fee that could become an income generation avenue for those in the field, the community and the nation, as a whole,” she added.



Encouraging young creatives in the theater space, she said, although putting up stage plays is a wonderful business, it requires a lot of patience, as financial rewards are not immediate. However, with consistency and dedication to the craft, they will sharpen their skills, which can open doors to fame and more support.



