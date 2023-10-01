Scammers have made the work of mallams, fetish priests look bad – Mzbel

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel, has claimed that fetish priests and mallams are just like teachers.

According to her, some unscrupulous persons who have resorted to tricks and lies have soiled the reputation of the practice.



“The mallams and fetish priests are supposed to be teachers that when you don’t understand something they can consult nature and give you results,” Mzbel told Amansan Krakye on ProoertyFM.



“But unfortunately some of them have added tricks, fear, and deceit to it and it’s now nasty so some of the things they ought to do for you, they want to use a shortcut.

Addressing the fears of the practice, Mzbel said it is the use of blood that somewhat makes it dangerous.



“The shortcut stuff is dangerous because doing so demands blood and things that are scary so when we talk about spirituality then that sends shivers into people,” she added.