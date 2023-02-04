Scenes from Ahoufe Patricia’s late mother’s one week remembrance

Ahuofe Patricia is a popular Ghanaian actress

Scores of individuals are trooping in to commiserate with Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as ‘Ahoufe Patricia’, whose late mother’s one-week remembrance is being held.

It can be recalled that on January 30, 2023, the actress took to social media to announce the death of her mother, while admitting the void she feels.



“I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely," she wrote.



Her post had gathered sympathies and commiserations from scores of celebrities online.



Today, February 4, 2023, a one-week remembrance ceremony is being organized in honor of her late mother at the Police Depot in Accra.



In a couple of pictures and videos that have gone viral, Ahoufe Patricia was dressed in an all-black attire while exchanging pleasantries with guests.



She sat in the front row, among family members who welcomed the many sympathizers spotted at the event.

Ahoufe Patricia’s mother, however, will be laid to rest on February 25, 2023.



