Scenes from Doctar Cann's burial service

Doctar Cann Snsn The late Doctar Cann laid to rest. Photo credit: Happy FM

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doctar Cann dead at age 45

Doctar Cann laid to rest

Friends mourn late radio presenter

Members of the creative arts industry on Saturday, June 11, 2022, gathered at the Obra Spot in Accra to pay their last respect to late radio presenter, Francis Ebo Cann, better known as Doctar Cann.

Family, widow, children, and friends from the entertainment industry could not hold back their tears at the funeral service. Cann's tribute highlighted his media career and the impact he had on people whom he came across and mentored.

The late Happy FM presenter and host of ‘Showbiz Extra’ and ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’ show died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a short illness. He is succeeded by a wife and two children.

Also present at the burial service was the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, and his colleagues in the media.

Below are photos from the ceremony:













