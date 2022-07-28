0
Scenes from Tracey Boakye's wedding

Tracey Wedding Ooo Events that took place at Tracey's wedding

Thu, 28 Jul 2022

For many social media users and fans of the actress, when she announced the hashtag for her wedding on July 26, 2022, it left them in a frenzy.

Fast forward to July 28, 2022, Tracey Boakye has finally graduated from the title ‘Miss’ and now boldly wants to be know as a 'Mrs.'

This was after her marriage ceremony held in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

In some videos shared by comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger and some celebrities who attended the wedding of Tracey and her newly wedded husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, it was all joy and laughter.

Afia Schwarzengger, Piesie Esther among other celebrities and bloggers have shared some scenes from the actress's wedding ceremony.

Scroll below for the videos:

