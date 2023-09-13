Scenes from another sensual all-black party go viral, Nigeria’s Portable spotted

Some interesting scenes captured at the party

Social media has witnessed another interesting party that took place on Tuesday, August 13, 2023, in Accra.

Hosted by Food Yard GH, the party saw patrons from all walks of life, mainly, young ladies who rocked half-naked costumes.



Male and female strippers, took center stage to entertain patrons with an erotic display that turned heads online.



At some point, a man, who was touted as the highest spender, ordered GHC50,000 worth of drinks.



Another interesting highlight of the night was when Nigeria’s music sensation, Portable, who is currently on a media tour in Ghana, pulled a surprise on patrons at the party.



Not too long ago, Ghanaians witnessed a much-talked-about all-black party that took place in Kumasi.

The aftermath discussions from that particular party spanned over a week amidst controversial outcomes.



