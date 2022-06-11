Schwar and Wontumi need a bed in court to Confirm if one farts during sex – Opambour

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, known popularly as Opambour, says it will do the court good if they allow Chairman Wontumi to sleep with Afia Schwarzenegger in open court.

He says the court will be able to detect if Chairman Wontumi really slept with Afia if he farts during ejaculation as alleged by Afia Schwarzenegger.



Opambour believes that this will make the work of the court easy rather than going through the legal tussle which will not yield any proper results.



He made this known while preaching on his Television station during the course of the week.



Opambour said “let the court not waste its time. They should just provide a bed for Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger. If Chairman Wontumi farts when he is ejaculating then it means it’s true he slept with Afia but if he doesn’t it means he did not sleep with her.”

It could be remembered that Afia Schwarzenegger, responding to Deloris Frimpong Manso in one of her videos, alleged that she had slept with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi.



She said when the Chairman is ejaculating during sex, he farts continuously until all his sperm is out of his manhood.



Chairman Wontumi on the other hand has sued Afia Schwarzenegger for tainting his image with the wild allegation because he insists he has not slept with the lady.