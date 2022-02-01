Schwarzenegger's dad's funeral in Kumasi will be the talk of the town - Tracey Boakye hints

Afia Schwarzenegger announces death of her father

Actress and confidant of Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye, has hinted that her friend is set to organize one of the biggest funerals in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, for her late father, Augustine Adjei.



In a video published by Schwarzenegger on Instagram, the two were sitting at a dining table where they disclosed that funeral preparations for Mr Adjei were being sorted out ahead of March 2022.



Afia took the opportunity to thank 'rich' Tracey Boakye for the support shown her during these trying times.

"You are such a wonderful soul @tracey_boakye," said the comedienne.



Afia Schwarzenegger who has been mourning her late father reported to have died of cancer in January 2022 intimated that Tracey has great influence in Kumasi.



She said: "Meet East Legon landlady, she also controls the entire Kumasi. We are controlling affairs, we are here to put in place plans for the funeral."



In response, the movie producer who showed off her latest whip 2 weeks ago, added that the one-week memorial service for the late Augustine Adjei that witnessed several dignitaries and celebrities in attendance was just the tip of the iceberg as they plan to 'shake' Kumasi during his final funeral rites in March.



"The funeral in Kumasi will be one of a kind," Tracey Boakye noted.

Mr Augustine Adjei died on January 19, 2022, at the age of 83.



