Score just one goal or more - Sista Afia cheers the Black Stars on

Sista Afia supports the Black Stars

Ghana to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria hosts Ghana for second leg World Cup Qualifier game in Nigeria



Sista Afia claims the Black Stars are coming back as winners



Ghanaian female vocalist, Sista Afia, has thrown her weight behind the Ghana Blacks Stars as they play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their second leg World Cup Qualifiers in Abuja.



In a post that was sighted by GhanaWeb on Facebook, the ‘Asuoden’ crooner begged Felix Afena Gyan on the Ghana team to score a goal or more against the Nigerian team.



“Best wishes to the Black Stars of Ghana, I just want you to score Nigerians for me. Felix Afena Gyan. Score just one goal (or more). If you can assist someone to score too I beg pass, as for you I know you won't be selfish.

“We don't care about who scored what, we care about victory. We need a win regardless. You can watch how FC Bayern München works and scores every team they meet. Everyone is a scorer so let's not be "too selfish". We are coming back as winners,” she shared on March 29, 2022.



Meanwhile, Ghana hosted the first leg game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022, with no goals scored.



The Nigerians left Kumasi for their country to prepare for the second leg on Friday, hours after the first leg ended.



However, ahead of the game, Ghanaian journalists who followed the Black Stars to Abuja have reported that free tickets will be made available by the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria for fans who want to go and watch the game.



