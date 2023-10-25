Scott Evans stuns at ‘Grace is Luxury’ EP listening, releases visuals for 'Holy Father' ahead of concert

Scott Evans

Source: Desmond Okraku Danso, Contributor

In a night filled with elegance, artistry, and a divine connection to good music, Scott Evans, the fast-rising Afro Gospel sensation, triumphantly unveiled his much-anticipated "Grace is Luxury" EP at the exquisite Cosmopolitan, Earl Beam Plaza in Dzorwulu.

The event left attendees captivated, inspired, and eagerly awaiting the release of this musical masterpiece on the 10th of November.



With the event buzzing with energy, Scott Evans took center stage to share his musical journey, the heart behind the EP, and the thrilling prospects that await.



His words echoed the sentiment that this EP is not just about music; it's a spiritual experience that embodies grace, faith, and the beauty of the divine.



The EP, set to launch on the 10th of November, promises to transcend borders and captivate hearts worldwide.



Scott Evans' unique fusion of Ghanaian rhythms and Amapiano beats has crafted an unparalleled sonic journey that resonates deeply with both local and international audiences.



"Grace is Luxury" is poised to stand as a testament to Scott Evans' unwavering dedication to the Gospel and his passion for making a lasting impact through his music.

But that's not all. The night also saw the exciting announcement of the music video for Scott Evans' latest hit single, "Holy Father," off the EP.



The music video, directed by the acclaimed The Boldz, is a visual spectacle, boasting a high-budget creative narrative that will immerse viewers in the divine realm of Scott Evans' music.



The visual is currently available on Scott Evans' YouTube channel and has, since its release, been the center of conversation in the Gospel music domain due to the degree of creative excellence injected into it.



Meanwhile, the Gospel Amapiano pacesetter is set to thrill fans and music lovers with a night of live performances and ministrations of his recent hits as he presents the inaugural 'Grace Is Luxury' Concert.



The maiden event will take place on the 18th of November inside Alisa Hotel, Tema, and will feature performances from MOGmusic, Neqta, KingzKid, KobbySalm, Cwesi Oteng, Queendalyn, Achiaa, among several others.



Scott Evans' journey is an inspiring one, and with the music video for "Holy Father," "Grace is Luxury" upcoming EP, and Concert, he is setting the stage to become one of Ghana's most notable musical exports, both in the secular and Gospel domains.

His vision, talent, and unwavering commitment to spreading the Gospel through music are sure to elevate him to international acclaim.



Stay tuned for the official release of "Grace is Luxury" on the 10th of November, the concert on the 18th of November, and prepare to be awestruck by the visual brilliance of the "Holy Father" music video.



The world is about to witness a musical revelation that transcends boundaries and elevates the soul.



