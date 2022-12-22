1
Screaming God’s name when reaching orgasm, makes one a candidate for heaven - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor George Lutterodt?fit=662%2C500&ssl=1 Counselor Lutterodt tackles Kumchacha

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial marriage counselor George Lutterodt has stated that those who scream God's name during sex, particularly when experiencing orgasm, are eligible for heaven.

He stated that to refute Kumchacha's argument that couples who invoke God's name inappropriately during sex will spend eternity in hell.

Speaking on Okay FM in Accra, the counselor said that Kumchacha was deceiving his congregation by saying that such a person would go to hell.

“The person is glorifying God for satisfying him or her emotionally. Why will God punish a person who is heard shouting Jesus!, oh God and many other such words during sex?

“Prophet Kumchaha and his likes are those misleading their congregants that such persons will go to hell”, he emphasized.

According to the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, God disapproves of individuals who engage in sexual activity while using His name in vain.

In support of his claim, the preacher quoted Exodus 20:7, which states: "Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord, thy God, in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless who taketh his name in vain."

He also added that Jesus doesn't physically have sex, for one to invoke His name during sex or climax when making love.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
