Screenwriters challenged to generate more stories

General Secretary of the Screenwriters Guild of Ghana, Daniel Adjokatcherhas said that although it is expensive to purchase or own filmmaking devices, a simple pen and paper, and most importantly a huge imagination can realize great stories.

Sharing the advantage presented by technology to screenwriters, he told Eunice Tornyi at the official launch of e.tv Ghana’s Made In Ghana Month.



“Phones have several text generating applications and we are always consuming content from the phone, but it is about time we use those applications to generate stories that bring light to the world.”

He believes the generation of these well-written stories will generate the needed attention not limited to Ghana, hence, financial support needed by screenwriters.



As part of efforts to support and develop the capacity of its members, the Screenwriters Guild of Ghana has taken it upon itself to organize training workshops and seeking partnerships for this. This initiative will ultimately lead to improved programming to entertain and educate audiences.