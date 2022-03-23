Second Edition of Spotlight Awards Africa unveiled

Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah - Project executive of Spotlight Awards Africa

Last Friday, 18th March 2022 the second edition of Spotlight Awards Africa was unveiled at the deluxe conference at the SSNIT Hotel in Accra.

The colorful launch witnessed the unveiling of 18 categories with members Of parliament for Cape Coast North Hon. Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and Mion Constituency’s Hon. Abdul-Aziz Ayaba with invited guest who graced the event.



Speaking at the launch, project executive of Spotlight Awards Africa Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah affirm that this year’s theme for the scheme is “Celebrating Resilience”.



According to her, the maiden edition of the scheme awarded seventeen [17] enterprising youth and honored seven great feet. She continued that, this year all nominations will be done via social media platform. She urge invited guest, patrons to nominate their favorite African contributing their quota in their various sectors in the eighteen categories unveiled.



For their part, the member of parliament for Cape Coast North constituency Hon.Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarko and member of parliament for Mion constituency Hon. Aziz Ayaba lauded the organizers of the scheme to continue to scout great people and personalities contributing a lot in the society.



Below are lists of categories unveiled:

Beauty brand of the year



Spotlight rising star



Female entrepreneur of the year



Male entrepreneur of the year



Discovery of the year

Food blogger



Web series of the year



Beauty entrepreneur of the year



Emerging brand of the year



Outstanding youth in politics

Youth in leadership



Influential beauty queen of the year



Innovative youth of the year



Youth in music



Best online content creator

Online CEO of the year



Social network of the year



Outstanding youth personality



Highlights from the launch



