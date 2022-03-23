Second Edition of Spotlight Awards Africa unveiled

Last Friday, 18th March 2022 the second edition of Spotlight Awards Africa was unveiled at the deluxe conference at the SSNIT Hotel in Accra.
The colorful launch witnessed the unveiling of 18 categories with members Of parliament for Cape Coast North Hon. Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarku and Mion Constituency’s Hon. Abdul-Aziz Ayaba with invited guest who graced the event.
Speaking at the launch, project executive of Spotlight Awards Africa Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah affirm that this year’s theme for the scheme is “Celebrating Resilience”.
According to her, the maiden edition of the scheme awarded seventeen [17] enterprising youth and honored seven great feet. She continued that, this year all nominations will be done via social media platform. She urge invited guest, patrons to nominate their favorite African contributing their quota in their various sectors in the eighteen categories unveiled.
For their part, the member of parliament for Cape Coast North constituency Hon.Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarko and member of parliament for Mion constituency Hon. Aziz Ayaba lauded the organizers of the scheme to continue to scout great people and personalities contributing a lot in the society.
Below are lists of categories unveiled:
Beauty brand of the year
Spotlight rising star
Female entrepreneur of the year
Male entrepreneur of the year
Discovery of the year
Food blogger
Web series of the year
Beauty entrepreneur of the year
Emerging brand of the year
Outstanding youth in politics
Youth in leadership
Influential beauty queen of the year
Innovative youth of the year
Youth in music
Best online content creator
Online CEO of the year
Social network of the year
Outstanding youth personality
Highlights from the launch