‘Second Sermon’ remix: Black Sherif, Burna Boy billboard hits Nigeria

'Second Sermon' billboard in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Burna Boy’s feature in Black Sheriff’s second sermon remix has shot the Ghanaian artiste to billboards all over Nigeria.

In a viral video on social media, mounted billboards were sighted displaying visuals of Blacko and Burnaboy with trending songs playing in the background.



This is evident that the Ghanaian singer is penetrating into the Nigerian music market, and that is definitely good tidings to project his arts and music extensively.

The song, released on December 8, has gained over 735,000 views on YouTube and has received positive reactions since its release.



Black Sheriff made waves with his single ‘Money’ in 2020, but his ‘Second Sermon’ has become the anthem of the streets all over the country and projected him to nationwide prominence.