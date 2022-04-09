Second edition of Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards to be held this year

This year's edition promises to be bigger and more exciting

Following the success of the maiden edition on 17th July 2021, at the AMA auditorium, organizers of the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards have announced the second edition of the award scheme.

A night that thrilled it audience with superb performances and heart felt speeches by the various winners of the night. It seems befitting to continue this journey of awarding excellence and projecting dynasties.



With Excellence being the bench mark for Golden Stream Events, organizers of this prestigious award, this years edition promise to be much bigger and better.



The Spotlight Creative art and Business Awards which intends to Award Excellence and project dynasties will continue it mandate to manifest its mission to individuals and businesses that are thriving in the space of business and the creative art industry.



Speaking to Mr. Damien Dadzie Richard, founder of the awards on what they intend doing different this year he said," we planted a seed last year and we have taken our time to nurture it and makes sure it root grow deeper.

"We are keen on excellence and this year we are not handing winners just plagues. Our award winners will go home with cash prizes and souvenirs and product from our sponsors."



Nominations for this year's event will be opened soon. Individuals and Businesses that fall under the various categories are encouraged to file for nominations.



All details and enquiries can be made via the Spotlight Creative Art and Business award social media platforms