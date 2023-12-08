Secular-gospel music: Kuami Eugene revived Joyce Blessing’s ministry – Sonnie Badu

Kuami Eugene, Musicain

Gospel musician, Dr. Sonnie Badu has said Kuami Eugene revived Joyce Blessing’s ministry with the ‘Victory’ song.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, Dr. Badu stated that there is nothing wrong with secular musicians writing songs for gospel musicians.



“Kuami Eugene wrote a song for Joyce Blessing and I follow Joyce Blessing and the song is blessing everybody. Kwabena Kwabena wrote a song for Ohemaa Mercy and it blesses people.



“You (Bola Ray) are one of the people that promoted ‘Baba Open the Flood Gate’. It was a secular guy that produced the song, Kwame Yeboah. Kwame Yeboah produced every single instrumental in there. There was one time he went out to capture the sound of the rain, it was the secular guy that blessed the world,” Dr. Badu narrated.

He stated that some of the secular musicians will love to sing gospel songs but they do not because it is not profitable in Ghana.



“For all you know Kuami Eugene has a better heart than those judging him. We are in a world of hypocrisy where when you wear a shoe and tie you are seen as a holy person. Joyce was going through a very tough season and I’ve heard the testimony Kwami did not charge her a penny.



“Kuami stood in the studio, recorded it and also directed the music or video that revived Joyce’s ministry. Somebody sat and said why is this secular artist helping a gospel musician. Kuami sings love songs and love songs are part of God, read Songs of Solomon its right there,” he stated.