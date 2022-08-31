0
Menu
Entertainment

Secular musicians have also been called by God – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy 67 Obaapa Christy

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Hyebre Sesafo’ crooner and legendary gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy has stated that those who sing secular music have also been called by God to do exactly so.

Obaapa Christy who is celebrating her 20th anniversary in the Ghanaian showbiz industry made this comment while addressing why she decided to do gospel music from the unset of her career.

She answered on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM “That’s my calling so I will say that it is God’s decision for me to do gospel music instead of singing secular songs.

“The person who is also doing secular music, I will say that is what the person has been called by God to do exactly so,” Obaapa Christy told Amansan Krakye.

She continued “It’s all good because everyone in this world and what God brought them into this world to come and accomplish.

“So I will say that is what I have been called by God to do in terms of singing gospel music instead of doing secular songs,” she opined on the show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding