See Akon’s $7,500 hair transplant

Popular Senegalese-American musician, Akon, has opened up on undergoing a $7,500 worth of hair transplant to restore his receding hairline.

In an interview with American hip-hop personality, Bootleg Kev, the 49-year-old singer admitted that he hopped on a plane to Turkey for that particular procedure.



Akon also established that in spite of the pain, he is thoroughly impressed with the results, adding that Turkey is one the best countries for transplants, particularly for hair and teeth.



“In the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was really thin. They did the grafting. The painful part is the beginning when they gotta numb you up. That numbing ain’t no joke. They stick a needle like this big, non-stop. It looks amazing though. Turkey is known for two things, one of which is hair and the other is teeth. They’re really good on both. The same job that people are paying 40, 50 grand for, they charged me like $7,500,” he stated.



However, Akon has recently been subjected to severe backlash for allowing his brother, Abou “Bu” Thiam, to perform on his behalf when he couldn’t make it to a show.



