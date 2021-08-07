See Diana Hamilton's daughter who inspired the 'Adom' song

Michelle turns 5 today and is the inspiration behind the 'Adom' song

Award-winning gospel artiste Diana Hamilton has shared with the world the motivation behind her 'Adom' song.

Taking to her social media pages to share in the celebration of Michelle, who is her sister's daughter, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year wrote, "Michelle, the miracle baby whose story inspired the Adom song is 5years today!"



Along with a photo, she added, "What God cannot do, does not exist. Happy birthday, Michy ????????????????"



During this year's VGMA, Diana Hamilton won the biggest award on the night, the coveted Artiste of the Year Award, beating off competition from a list dominated by secular artistes.

Her song 'Adom' also bagged the most popular song of the year award at the event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.







