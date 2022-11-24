0
See Dr. Ofori Sarpong's mansion, garage filled with expensive cars

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fleet of expensive vehicles have been spotted in business mogul, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s garage in a video making rounds on the internet.

The car lot, which sits on a vast compound in his magnificent mansion, was filled with heavy machines ranging from old school catalogs, Mercedes Benz wranglers and salon cars, Roll Royces of all kinds, and so on.

All the cars had customized number plates except for the PRESEC school bus which was also captured on the compound.

Asides from the white-coloured mansion, large lawn area and the plush garage, another interesting thing that couldn’t go unnoticed was the compound captured in marble floors.

The video has since sparked interesting reactions from the public with many in awe of what they described as Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s humility despite owning such an edifice.

Watch the video below:



