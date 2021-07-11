See who Abiana is married to

The reigning VGMA female vocalist of the year, Abiana

Sultry songstress, Abiana has given a hint as to what she finds attractive in a man.

Speaking to Doctar Cann host of ‘Showbiz Xtra’ on Happy 98.9FM, she said: "I don’t pay attention to physical features. I want a man who understands me, someone I can sit and reason with. A deep thinker."



The reigning VGMA female vocalist of the year whose name in GA means ‘They asked and got’ also said she is currently married to her music career.



"I would one day want an intelligent man but I am married to my music," she virtually sang to Doctar Cann and the audience listening to the show on radio and watching on facebook live.

The 'Adun Lei’ crooner was adjudged Ghana’s Best Female Vocalist for 2021. She beat five other respectable and very talented vocalists, Efe Grace, Yaayaa, Adina, Cina Soul, and Enuonyam to win the coveted award.



Abiana was featured on, Okyeame Kwame’s song, Bolgatanga Girl which addresses the issue of young girls in the North being tricked into becoming ‘Kayaye’ in Accra. The song went on to win the ‘Record of the year’ award for the 2020 edition of VGMA. She has four songs to her credit, Amen’, ‘Bo no ni’ the award-winning ‘Adun Lei’ and her latest song ‘Malani’. She further revealed that she is working on her first album which she will be releasing at a later date.



Sapiosexuality means that a person is sexually attracted to highly intelligent people, so much so that they consider it to be the most important trait in a partner.