See you soon - Burna Boy announces trip to Ghana

Burna boy has announced a trip to Ghana and many are wondering if the trip is to battle Shatta Wale at the Accra Sports Stadium in a duel they had hinted at in their social media brawl.



In an Instagram post shared by Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, he left three words, “See you soon,” which has gotten many thinking.



Until then, one could only make assumptions on what he actually means.



The Nigerian artiste who has been feuding with Shatta Wale on a statement the latter made at his December 25, 2021, ‘Freedom Concert’ about Nigerians, only got him trending on social media when dirty revelations were made by both artistes.

Burna Boy in the Instagram post said if Shatta Wale can’t name anyone he has groomed that hasn’t ended up his enemy, then he shouldn’t cry for help and feel a sense of entitlement.



“If you have never helped anyone that you couldn’t gain from. If you cant name 1 person that came from under you and didn’t end up your enemy.



“You can’t cry for help and feel entitled to do it. 2022 I pray we do not only grow older and fatter, I pray we grow wiser and stronger. May none of us be fools at 40,” he shared.



The dancehall artiste on his Twitter account replied to Burna Boy for his social media post that addressed his comments about Nigerians refusing to reciprocate the love Nigerians receive from Ghanaians.



Shatta Wale in his tweet said, “Throwing shades at me ?? Find a proper boutique. Na dem go fit sell am for u. Not me ….Sorri !!!! Because of woman men sell out !!.”



