Seeing blood or not doesn't prove or dispute a woman’s virginity – Men advised

A file photo of a woman in a red dress

Justice Boakye Danquah, popularly known as Adwen the Love Doctor, host of eTV Ghana’s adult show, In Bed with Adwen, has corrected the misconception that when a woman does not bleed after her first sex, then she is not a virgin.

It was during another episode of the show discussing ‘How to break virginity properly’ with sex coach Dzifa Sweetness and actor, Grandpa, that he shared this knowledge. Adwen explained that there are a lot of factors that could have already broken a woman’s hymen even before she has her first sexual intercourse, hence bleeding is not always guaranteed.



He mentioned some of these factors. “When a lady starts to see her period, she may be taught to insert a finger when bathing to wash out the bits of blood that may not have come out; in the process, she may tear her hymen and bleed. However, since she is having her period, she cannot differentiate the menstrual blood from the blood that came when she accidentally broke her hymen”, he expunged.

The love Doctor noted that there are several other instances in which a woman’s hymen may have broken accidentally, therefore, not seeing any blood during her first sexual intercourse does not necessarily mean she lied about being a virgin.