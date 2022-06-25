Seeing my father cry makes me angry, wicked - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his father, Nii Akrama Mensah

Shatta Wale reacts to his father’s chieftaincy scandal

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has expressed rage over his father’s ‘mountain of grief’ in the past few days.



It appears that Shatta Wale’s father, Nii Akrama Mensah, has been caught up in a series of controversies amidst the death of his wife.



Topical amongst them is that he has been threatened with court action for parading himself as the Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro traditional area.

Nii Akrama Mensah’s name was captured in the obituary of his late wife, Stella Gasu, as Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro with the stool name Nyonmor Bei II.



This development angered the Chiefs and custodians of the land who have threatened to drag him to court for the second time.



According to them, Shatta Wale’s father was once taken to court where he was made to sign a statement of caution to stop parading himself as a chief but he has since refused to comply.



But Shatta Movement's boss who has been silent on the issue for a while has now decided to speak up.



According to him, controversies brewing from his father’s chieftaincy title, coupled with grieving his late wife have caused him to be devastated.

Shatta Wale said his ‘weary’ father has been crying since the incident and this situation touches his full nerves.



“Anytime I see my dad cry I grow wicked!! I am in a very bad mood!! Hmm Life!”



