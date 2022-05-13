Sefa apologises to South African High Commissioner for 'disrespecting' her

Sefa apologizes to H.E Grace Jeanet Mason

Sefa gifts South African High Commissioner a bouquet

Diplomat snubbed by Sefa at VGMA



Sefa’s song ‘E choke’ wins ‘Popular Afrobeats Song of the Year’



At the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, songstress Sefa acted in a way that was considered disrespectful by some social media users when she failed to collect her plaque for winning the ‘Popular Afrobeats Song of the Year’ award before moving towards the microphone to deliver her speech.



In a new development, Sefa has apologised to the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Grace Jeanet Mason, and presented her with flowers.



This took place at the finale at the Ghana Tennis Club where the songstress presented a frame with ‘E Choke’ printed on it to the South African High Commissioner.

Before meeting at the tennis court, Sefa had already surprised the commissioner on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, where she pleaded with H.E Grace Jeanet Mason, and the public, saying the act wasn’t “intentional” and “expected”.



“Being Ghanaian and African, I think it’s best for me to even apologise first-hand before saying anything,” said the singer.



“I want to say I am very sorry for everything, Your Excellency. I was so overwhelmed with joy,” she added.



Sefa won her first VGMA trophy on May 7, beating competition from Celebrate Kwesi Arthur, Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene, Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage, Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom, Mon Bebe – KiDi and Je M’apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido.





