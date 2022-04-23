Sefa shares story behind her ‘soft life’ single

Sefa, Singer

‘E choke’ hitmaker, Sefa, has shared the interesting story behind her latest single ‘Soft life’ which was released a week ago.

In an interview on the Dryve of Your Lyfe with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM, Sefa explained that her new single is basically talking about living a good and stress-free life.



She said, “I feel like we have been stressed so much with the economy, with our personal lives and with everything that’s going on with us. There are a lot of people walking around looking like they’re okay but their heads are not where it’s supposed to be. They’re hot”.

“For me personally, I just want a life where I don’t have to stress anymore because I’m tired of stressing. I just want to relax and allow what must come to me to just come to me, and what shouldn’t come to me to just go so it’s more about just relaxing and enjoying my own company”, the singer expunged.



The Black Avenue Music signee on 15th April, released her first song for the year 'Soft Life’ which was produced by Flammez On The Beat. The song is currently out for download or streaming on all digital platforms.