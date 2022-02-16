Sefa turns heads with her fashionable outfit and poses

Sefa stuns in new set of pictures

Sefa travels to France

Sony Music Publishing signs Sefa



D-Black praises Sefa for getting signed on Sony Music Publishing



Ghanaian afrobeat artist, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known in showbiz circles as Sefa, has shared amazing pictures on her Instagram.



The female vocalist threw a black coat over a short bodycon dress, matched it with an ankle boot and a cap with five different pictures while serving hot posses.



She pinned her location to France; four days after her record label boss, D-Black, announced that she had been signed onto Sony Music Publishing.

“Thrilled to have my baby girl @s3fa_gh join me at Sony Music Publishing @sonymusicpubafrica !! This year we take it higher !! We coming for it all. Congrats Queen,” he shared on Instagram.



It wasn’t always easy for Sefa when she started her music career as she recounted some of the most painful things she has had to endure while working with D-Black.



In an interview with GhanaWeb quite recently, the songstress recounted an instance where she was trolled for not gaining her breakthrough in music.



According to Sefa, a Twitter user once advised her manager, D-Black, to stop investing in her craft at a time she was still establishing her feet in the industry.



Describing the moment as the worst in her music career so far, Sefa said this particular individual questioned her worth and made her feel useless.

















